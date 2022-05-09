Visually impaired get house pattas

Collector S. Visakan giving away house patta order copy to a differently abled person in Dindigul on Monday.

Two visually impaired persons - S. Abudhahir from Batlagundu and B. Sikkandirammal from Nilakottai - received free house pattas on Monday from the district administration within a week of submitting a petition to the Collector during the weekly grievance meeting held last week.

According to a press release, both the petitioners were sanctioned ₹2.48 lakhs each through the Rural Development Department as assistance along with a copy of the order permitting to build houses in addition to the patta issued.

Collector S. Visakan requested Batlagundu Block Development Officer to monitor the construction and extend necessary support in the construction process.

As many as 273 petitions were submitted by petitioners during the grievances meet, said the release.

Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha were present.