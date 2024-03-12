GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visually challenged woman found murdered in house near Madurai

March 12, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old visually challenged woman Kavitha was found murdered with her limbs tied and mouth gagged inside her house in Sakkkimangalam under Silaiman police station limits on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said that the woman, a widow, was living alone in the house at a colony promoted for visually challenged persons.

Her daughter was studying Plus Two in a school in Usilampatti.

The woman gets her food delivered at her house every day. The neighbours got suspicious as the house had remained locked till noon.

When they opened it, they found that the woman was lying dead in the hall with her legs tied with a piece of cloth and her hands tied with a rope. Her mouth was gagged with some clothes.

The police suspect that it could have been a case of murder-for-gain.

Finger prints were lifted from the scene of crime. A sniffer dog was pressed into service. Silaiman police are investigating.

