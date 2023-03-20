Visually challenged persons seek free house sites in Thoothukudi

March 20, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Seeking free house sites, a group of visually challenged people from Kovilpatti submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi on Monday.

The petitioners said they belonged to 35 below poverty line families living in Kovilpatti for the past several decades. Since the officials were giving free house sites to the weaker sections of society, they had submitted petitions to the officials..

“But our petitions have been gathering dust for the past several years. Since we belong to below poverty line families and do not have a permanent income, no one is ready to give us houses for rent. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials to take steps to give free house sites to us,” they said.

Villagers from Thalavaipuram, led by village panchayat president K. Ananthakumar, said ‘wrong entries’ had been made in the registration documents of all properties belonging to 200-odd families in the village, allegedly in connivance with a few people in the registration department.

“By apparently forging the judgment of a court, the wrong and illegal entries in favour of a private finance firm have been made in the documents of lands and houses of the villagers. The matter came to light when the encumbrance certificate of one of the properties was checked recently by its rightful owner,” Mr. Ananthakumar said.

“Subsequently, most of the families having properties, including houses and lands in and around Thalavaipuram, checked the status of their properties by getting encumbrance certificates and came to know of the wrong entries in their property documents also. Hence, the Collector should inquire about the mega scam and take remedial measures besides taking due action against the culprits,” he added.

A group of women from Ayan Vadamalaapuram near Ettaiyapuram submitted a petition seeking action against the representative of a private micro finance firm who had collected Aadhaar cards and other documents for drawing loans in the names of the women.

“The representative assured us of disbursing loans after taking the Aadhaar cards and other signed documents from us. He drew the loans in our names and vanished and the micro finance firm is harassing us to repay the loans. Hence, the Collector should take appropriate action to save us from the firm,” they said.

Members of the Village Temple Priests’ Welfare Association submitted a petition seeking free power to village temples and said their monthly incentive should be increased to ₹10,000. They also demanded family pension to the wives of village temple priests.