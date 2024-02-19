Visually challenged persons demand raise in monthly assistance amount from ₹1,500 to ₹5,000

February 19, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Expressing their solidarity with the continuing protest of the College Students and Graduates Association for Blind (CSGAB) in Chennai, members of the Visually Challenged Rehabilitation Welfare Association on Monday staged a demonstration outside the Collector’s office in Madurai.

The protesters demanded that the State government, after assessing the total number of teachers working in government and government-aided schools, formulate a plan to recruit 1% of visually challenged of the total strength through Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).

Further, they demanded immediate appointment of visually challenged candidates who had cleared TET without having them pass the appointment examination. Similarly, about 1,000 visually challenged candidates who had cleared TNPSC examinations should be appointed based on the 1% reservation.

“The Tamil Nadu government should ensure that those with visually challenged certificates recognised by the government are exempted from paying the exam fees and other additional fees in colleges and universities,” said Kumar, a coordinator of the association.

In addition to this, they noted the importance of laptops to visually challenged students and demanded that they too be provide with laptops. “The ₹1,500 monthly assistance amount provided for the visually challenged should be increased to ₹5,000. As per the Supreme Court’s order, 4% reservation should be followed in promotions provided to people with all types of disability,” he added.