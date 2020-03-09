‘Visually challenged persons are full of confidence’

“Despite not having vision, visually challenged persons have confidence in themselves. They are leading the way in a world full of darkness,” said Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R.B. Udhayakumar here on Sunday.

He was speaking at a function organised by National Federation of the Blind to felicitate its national general secretary and senior advocate of Supreme Court S.K. Rungta for his service to the community over the last 50 years. The Minister promised that the State government will take all steps for the welfare and development of the community.

Senior members of the Federation also honoured Mr. Rungta for leading a case which resulted in a landmark judgement of the Supreme Court which guaranteed reservation of persons with disabilities for promotion in their job.

Explaining the significance of the judgement, Mr. Rungta said currently reservation of 4% was allowed for persons with disabilities only to direct recruitment. “But thousands of disabled people who have worked for many years have been denied promotion. Hence, this judgement is historic as it provides reservation for the disabled even for the promotion category,” he said.

Concurring with this viewpoint, Project Director (South India) of the Federation P. Manogaran said disabled people had a slim chance of getting a promotion. “This is also a form of discrimination that the community faces throughout the country. Therefore, we welcome this judgement,” he said.

South Coordinator of the Federation M. Ulagasandron also honoured Mr. Rungta.