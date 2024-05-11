ADVERTISEMENT

Visually challenged people stranded under bridge rescued in Madurai

Published - May 11, 2024 10:01 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

One of the visually challenged people who got stranded under the steel girder bridge near Ponnagaram in Madurai being carried to safety on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Following the heavy downpour in Madurai city on Saturday, several roads were inundated with rainwater.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mini truck carrying visually challenged people got struck on the inundated road under the steel girder bridge near Ponnagaram. As the vehicle tried to pass through that way, the water level increased, preventing its movement further.

Unable to escape as the water level kept on increasing, the visually challenged people got struck inside the mini truck. The people in the area alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who rushed to the spot and rescued all the six people by carrying them out of the vehicle on the low-lying road. One among of the rescued was mentally challenged, sources said.

Subsequently, the vehicle was also removed from that place.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Other areas in Madurai city like Kamarajar Salai, Vaigai South Bank Road, Simmakkal, streets around Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple, Periyar Bus Stand and Kuruvikkaran Salai were also inundated with rainwater.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US