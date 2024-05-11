GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visually challenged people stranded under bridge rescued in Madurai

Published - May 11, 2024 10:01 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
One of the visually challenged people who got stranded under the steel girder bridge near Ponnagaram in Madurai being carried to safety on Saturday.

One of the visually challenged people who got stranded under the steel girder bridge near Ponnagaram in Madurai being carried to safety on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Following the heavy downpour in Madurai city on Saturday, several roads were inundated with rainwater.

A mini truck carrying visually challenged people got struck on the inundated road under the steel girder bridge near Ponnagaram. As the vehicle tried to pass through that way, the water level increased, preventing its movement further.

Unable to escape as the water level kept on increasing, the visually challenged people got struck inside the mini truck. The people in the area alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who rushed to the spot and rescued all the six people by carrying them out of the vehicle on the low-lying road. One among of the rescued was mentally challenged, sources said.

Subsequently, the vehicle was also removed from that place.

Other areas in Madurai city like Kamarajar Salai, Vaigai South Bank Road, Simmakkal, streets around Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple, Periyar Bus Stand and Kuruvikkaran Salai were also inundated with rainwater.

