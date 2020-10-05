Visually challenged, hairdressers seek free house sites

THOOTHUKUDI

05 October 2020 19:00 IST

Seeking free house sites or free green houses, hairdressers and the visually challenged submitted petitions to Collector Sandeep Nanduri during the weekly grievances redressal meet held here on Monday.

In their petition, the visually challenged homeless petitioners said they were living in poverty as they had been rendered jobless after the pandemic and were unable to pay house rent. Most of them had been driven out of their homes by property owners and lived on pavements, bus shelters and bus stands. Hence, the district administration should give them either free house sites or green houses being built for the rural poor by the government.

The office-bearers of a hairdressers’ association, led by district president Esakkimuthu, submitted a petition seeking free house sites for members as most of them lived in cramped rented houses due to poverty. After the pandemic outbreak that led to lockdown, most of the hairdressers lost their livelihood and could not pay rent for their houses. Hence, the district administration should give them free house sites.

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam functionaries, led by Thoothukudi district secretary Hasan, submitted a petition seeking stern action against personnel manning Vagaikulam toll plaza as they were ill-treating vehicle owners instead of answering their genuine questions. Since this attitude would lead to serious law and order problem, the Collector should take appropriate measures to ensure orderliness.

On behalf of Thamizhar Viduthalai Kalam, a petition was submitted seeking action against a wind turbine generator installation company that had allegedly destroyed a wild stream watercourse at Savarimangalam near Ottapidaaram and seriously damaged a protective wall at a few places that would cause flooding in the villages during monsoon.

The office-bearers of Thamizh Puligal submitted a petition seeking appropriate direction to all police stations in the district to take immediate and stern action against those unleashing violence on women and children as mandated by the Supreme Court.

On behalf of Puthiya Makkal Thamizh Desam and Hindu Makkal Katchi, petitions were submitted seeking permission for Dussehra celebrations at Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam.