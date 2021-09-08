Visitors urged to follow guidelines at ecotourism sites

Madurai

The Karankadu ecotourism site in Ramanathapuram district was reopened to the tourists on Wednesday. The Pichaimoopanvalasai ecotourism site will reopen on September 13.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden ordered to reopen the ecotourism sites based on recommendations of Doctors and Public health experts and the directives of the Central and State governments. The standard operating procedure would be strictly adhered to in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release issued on Tuesday by the Wildlife Warden, Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, Ramanathapuram, a list of guidelines were issued for the visitors to strictly follow at the ecotourism sites in Ramanathapuram.

The visitors would be screened by thermal scanners and any symptomatic visitors with fever, cold and cough would not be allowed into the site. Anyone having temperature above normal would be immediately isolated in the nearest health centre.

Face masks are mandatory to enter the ecotourism site. Persons above 65 years, pregnant women, children below 10 years and persons with co-morbidities would not be allowed into the site. Visitors should maintain physical distancing and use the sanitisers at the entrance.

The exact entry ticket fee should be tendered at the ticket counter and visitors should cooperate with the staff during the checking. Visitors are not allowed to bring banned items like plastic, pan, gutka and alcohol. Spitting is strictly prohibited at the ecotourism sites.

Number of visitors on a boat per ride has been restricted to six persons. Only 10 persons at a time are permitted inside the cafeteria. All visitors have to submit their self reporting forms, age proof documents and also carry a sanitiser.

Arogya Setu Application will be mandatory. Penalty of ₹ 500 to ₹ 1000 per head would be imposed for violation of the guidelines. All the infrastructure facilities at the ecotourism sites would be sanitised frequently, said the press release.