Visitors to this much hallowed place should not leave with a bitter experience

January 14, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, which is one of the important tourist attractions in the State, witnesses a footfall of several lakhs every year from across the country and a considerable number from other countries too.

The temple complex forms the heart of Madurai around which wholesale and retail shops, eateries and a plethora of other commercial establishments are situated in concentric squares of streets, keeping the city busy all through the day.

Many cosmetic changes like paver-blocked roads and ornamental lights were provided under Smart Cities Mission in the recent years. Still, some civic issues persist. When the stretch of road from East Avani Moola Street to Thalavai Agraharam was improved four years ago, the road was made a slope towards the Simmakkal side to prevent inundation. But this has given rise to a new problem - now sewage oozes out from an underground drainage right near the junction.

N. Allaudin, a trader, says that since many of the devotees walk barefoot to the temple, they are aghast on seeing drainage flowing on the path. “This is the only way to the temple from the parking area. A few days ago, about 100 devotees, who were carrying ‘paal kudam’ to the temple, felt queasy on seeing the mess and sidestepped on to the ‘four-foot high’ platform.

To ease congestion caused by parking of vehicles on streets around the temple, a multi-level parking facility was built under Smart Cities Mission. It has not achieved the desired results.

A security guard of the multi-level parking facility says many devotees, particularly from other States, are not ready to pay the parking fee and they just park their vehicles on the roadside for days together. “These vehicles block the road, the reason why there is a traffic jam all the way from North Avani Moola Street to West Avani Moola Street. Same is the case with devotees staying in lodges. Instead of paying the parking fee of ₹300 a day, they park their vehicles on both sides of the already narrow roads,” he says.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jegatheesan says, “As Masi streets are wider, they can be used for parking four-wheelers, and the Avani moola streets for two-wheelers. Odd day-even day formula could be tried out on these streets so that business is not affected when parking is done only on one side of the road all the time.”

Lorry booking offices should also be moved out to ease traffic congestion. “The decision to shift all wholesale markets from the heart of the city has not been implemented properly. Steps must be taken so that the area is rid of all sorts of wholesale business,” he says.

Rajkumar, who runs a shop at Kunnathoor Chathiram, says they moved in from Pudu Mandapam two years ago. But owing to poor visibility, their sales has been hit. Only the regulars still come. “Of the 160 shops in the complex, only a handful have visibility. The rest have lost their business. Madurai Corporation should take steps to widen the entrance of the complex so that devotees will have a better view of the kind of shopping people can have inside the new complex,” he says.

S. Baskaran, ward 52 councillor, says the foremost need for devotees is adequate number of toilets, the lack of which causes a major inconvenience to the thousands of shopkeepers and devotees. There is a dire need to build more number of accessible, hygienic and affordable public toilets.

Bathrooms with running water should also be set up near the temple. “As most of the time devotees reach the temple before daybreak, they want to take a bath before entering the temple,” he says.

Mr. Baskaran says the toilet complex on one side of Meenakshi Park near the temple could be modified to house bathroom facilities. “This is a dire necessity as many devotees head to Sabarimala from here and they prefer to keep themselves clean all the time,” he says.

Moreover, the signboards near the temple complex could be multilingual. “In addition to English and Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and other south Indian languages should also be included,” he says.

Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S. Rethinavelu says, “The visit to Madurai should evoke a pleasant and wholesome experience so as to make people want to come back. There should be government-approved souvenir shops to sell Madurai memorablia. People not only come for prayers but also to see and wonder at the temple architecture. Religious significance aside, Meenakshi temple should also be promoted for its architecture and other intrinsic qualities.

The malaise starts at the parking facility itself near Ellis Nagar. Though the devotees pay ₹200 for 12 hours, most of the parking lot is filled with waste water mixed with urine, emanating a stench. S. Arumugam, a Sabarimala pilgrim from Chennai, says that owing to scarce toilets and bad maintenance of the existing ones, many devotees relieve themselves in the open. “Either more toilets should be built or people must be prevented from urinating inside the parking lot.”

