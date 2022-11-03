Madurai

Visitors to Kumbakarai falls banned again, after overnight rain in Theni

A view of the Kumbakarai falls in October, 2022 when the previous ban was in place. File

A view of the Kumbakarai falls in October, 2022 when the previous ban was in place. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After overnight rain in many parts of the catchment areas of Theni district, the Forest Department has again banned tourists from entering the Kumbakarai falls, from Thursday morning. It was only two days ago, visitors were permitted entry to the famous falls after a long period.

Catchment areas including Kodaikanal and Vattacanal received heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, leading to floods in the falls, officials said. Most parts along the Western Ghats have been experiencing widespread rain since Wednesday noon.

Forest officials guarding the Kumbakarai falls, said that as a precautionary measure, tourists have been banned inside the falls since Thursday morning. With the forecast indicating widespread rain in Theni and Dindigul districts during the day, the ban may continue for the next two days, they added.

Apart from Kodaikanal, pockets including Bodi, Periyakulam and parts of Cumbum may experience continuous rain during the next two to three days.


