Visitors throng all falls in Courtallam

November 20, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

With not much of rain in the weekend, tourists thronged all waterfalls in Courtallam on Sunday.

Following heavy rain in the western ghats since last week, storage has increased in dams, tanks and other waterbodies across Tenkasi district. The resulting heavy flow in all Courtallam falls made the authorities bar entry to visitors. Many tourists, who reached Courtallm to take bath in the waterfalls, were turned away by the forest and police authorities till Thursday.

However, with not much rain and flow receding at the falls, tourists were allowed to take bath in the falls on Sunday. They were in a joyful mood that they were unmindful of the long queues. Among the visitors were many devotees who were on their way to Sabarimala.

In Kanniyakumari district, the Ayyappa devotees have started arriving since the middle of November. Tourist spots such as Vivekananda Kendra, Theerparapu, Mathur Thottipalam, and Padmanabhapuram Palace were filled with tourists, resulting in traffic snarls at some places.

