Visitors prohibited from entering Kumbakarai waterfalls; many low-lying areas under water in Theni district

Published - October 21, 2024 09:41 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Rainwater inundates residential area at Varadharajapuram near Andipatti in Theni district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the continuous rainfall on Sunday night, many low-lying areas in Andipatti and surrounding pockets were inundated in Theni district.

As a precautionary measure, the forest officials have prohibited visitors from entering the Kumbakarai waterfalls near Periakulam. “Until, the floods recede we will not allow the public”, an officer said.

The most affected spot was Yethakovil-Andipatti stretch as the railway underpass was almost filled with rainwater. As a result, vehicular movement was choked on the road on Monday. Many government school students had to take a circuitous route by going through Pichampatti Road.

The other two underpasses in Andipatti town were also filled with rainwater. After the Madurai-Bodi broad gauge line became functional, at least three underpasses have been opened for vehicular movement. However, during rainy season, the stagnating water should be pumped out immediately or an arrangement should be there for instant draining of the water, say residents living nearby.

Yet another habitation - Varadarajapuram was also badly affected in the heavy downpour, some residents said.

Internet connectivity in many pockets and remote locations in Theni district was also down for long hours on Monday. Cars and two-wheelers also got stuck in flooded roads.

According to PWD officials, Andipatti recorded 10 cm rain and many fields were also under water.

