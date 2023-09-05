HamberMenu
Visitors have a peek into working of VOC Port

September 05, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Public visiting the VOC Port in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Public visiting the VOC Port in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Students from various schools and colleges and the public visited the VOC Port here on Tuesday on the occasion of birth anniversary of martyr V.O. Chidambaram.

After port chairman T.K. Ramachandran and other officials garlanded the statue of VOC on the port premises, the public and the students were allowed to visit the seaport from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. As the visitors reached the main entrance of the port in their vehicles, they were taken inside in port vehicles in the morning.

 When the influx of visitors increased phenomenally, the private vehicles were also allowed inside the port to witness the loading and unloading of cargo and the containers.

