Vishwakarma yojana is nothing but Rajaji’s hereditary education system, says Veeramani

November 05, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

“The ruling BJP government, through its Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, is bringing back the hereditary education system (Modified System of Elementary education) introduced by former Chief Minister C. Rajagopalachari,” said Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veermani.

Speaking at the closing ceremony plenary against the Vishwakarma Yojana, he said the conference which was started 20 days ago in Nagapattinam to condemn and oppose the scheme was instrumental in reaching out to the people about the harm the scheme would bring if implemented.

“The central government encourages anyone who is 18 and above to avail themselves of the ₹1 lakh loan under the scheme to continue with their hereditary business, whether it is cobbling or masonry or tailoring,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through this, the youngster would most probably prefer to discontinue his education to continue the family occupation, Mr. Veeramani said. “Further, the scheme has mentioned that the business should involve the use of hands and tools. This is one of the key eligibilities for a person to get the loan,” he added.

This scheme reiterates what Rajagopalachari introduced in the assembly which was opposed vehemently by Periyar and members of Congress themselves, he said. “If the scheme is implemented, the children of the most of the people will have to return to their parents’ business. This could jeopardise the social progressiveness our country has achieved through the Constitution,” he said.

This scheme is an extension of some of the contentious moves of the union government like NEET and CUET, he added.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, in his address, said, “While witnessing the poster of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana pasted on the wall of the new Parliament building in New Delhi, it struck most of us, while most of the other leaders passed by very casually.

“The poster had a boy with the background of a pot maker and a man stitching a slipper. How could this be a progressive scheme when it makes a child go back to the business of his father who badly wants his son to study and not continue that trade,” he added.

While most of the banks reject the students’ requests for education loans how could this scheme provide a lakh for the purpose of family business, he questioned.

DMK leader and former MLA Pon. Muthuramalingam and Madurai Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.