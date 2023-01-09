ADVERTISEMENT

Vishnudev exhibits classicism, energetic rendition at music

January 09, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The pallavi of Sivaranjani Gowri and the Kalpana swaras were applauded by the listeners

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Vishnudev Namboodiri performs a vocal concert at the 71st music and arts festival of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

K.S. Vishnudev Namboodiri, presented a live concert on the fifth day of the 71st annual music and arts festival at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam, accompanied by V.S. Gokul on the violin, K.V. Prasad on the mridangam and Tiruchi S. Krishnasamy on the ghatam

Opening his concert with an energetic rendition of the popular varnam, by Kothavaasal Venkatrama Iyer, Sarasudaa Ninne Kori in ragam Saveri, Vishnudev invoked the blessings of Lord Sree Venkatesha.

The presiding deity of Madurai Goddess Meenakshi was worshipped through Shri madhurapuri viharini of Muthuswami Dikshitar in raga Bilahari, whom the composer considers as his mother (Mother of Guru Guha) and considered Madurai as Odyana pitha.

Swaati Tirunaal’s Gangeya vasana dhara, in Hamirkalyani, was rendered in quick succession, praising Lord Padmanabha of Trivandrum known as Ananthapuri Temple in Kerala. It was a very soulful rendering and he sang the raaga to the heights of ecstasy.

Sharanagatiyenru nambi, was the vocalist’s choice in gaula by Gopalakrishna Bharati. This song is a paean on lord Nataraja of Chidambaram, the kriti was rendered with poignancy and with the able support of the violinist

The ragam, tanam and pallavi, set to Sivaranjani ragam was rendered with commendable clarity. The alapana of the raga and thaanam was melodious. The pallavi of Sivaranjani Gowri and the Kalpana swaras were applauded by the listeners.

Vishnudev concluded his concert with a Jayadeva’s Ashtapadi, Mayil meethu virainthodiva by Calcutta Krishnamurthy in Charukesi, a verse from Mukundamala for Bhajare Yadunatham in Piloo raga by Sadasiva Brahmendrar.

The vocalist exhibited classicism, confidence, uninhibited style and highly nuanced bhava throughout the concert.

S Padmanabhan

