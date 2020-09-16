Concerted efforts help in containing COVID-19

Step up vigil, Collector tells officials of various departments

Concerted effort by officials from various departments, front line public health employees and field level staff from local bodies helped in containing COVID-19 virus in this district, said Collector M. Pallavi Baldev here on Wednesday.

Presiding over a meeting of officials from various departments to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the district, she urged them to continue their efforts for two more months.

Officials were told to step up vigil as rainy days could result in a number of other ailments.

Health officials insisted on ensuring wearing of face masks and physical distancing, among others. Door-to-door surveys conducted at municipal level had details of senior citizens. Priority would be accorded to check their health condition.

As on September 15, the district had reported 13,914 positive cases and 13,014 of them had been discharged from hospitals and COVID care centres.

The district had 740 active cases and 160 had succumbed to the virus till Tuesday.

The objective was not only to contain the virus but also to ensure that there were no casualties. Officials from the Department of Public Health presented a comprehensive report on the status of active cases, need for follow-up of patients discharged from hospitals, strategies to prevent the spread of virus and containment plan for the next two months.

The functioning of PHCs, emergency ambulance services, infrastructure facilities at COVID care centres were reviewed.

The Collector said officials should impose fine on violators. Education and awareness was essential, she said but added that the public should not be harmed in any way under the guise of enforcing laws. Officials from public health, local body, revenue and police should collect fine in case of any violation or neglect of not wearing face masks, absence of physical distancing in public places such as shops, gyms, showrooms or restaurants.

The status of fine thus imposed and money collected should be updated on a daily basis and mailed at dphthn@nic.in. by the officials concerned, Ms. Baldev said.

SP Sai Charan Tejaswi, DRO K Ramesh, PO (DRDA) P Thilagavathi, Periakulam Sub-Collector D Sneha, AC (training) Thackeray Subam and other officers were present.