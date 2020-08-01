Virudhunagar’s discharge figure hits four-digit mark

01 August 2020 22:12 IST

MADURAI

Madurai district recorded 166 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total cases so far to 11,175.

As many as 208 persons were discharged, taking the total number of discharged to 8,631. Ten patients succumbed, raising the death toll to 247. The number of active cases stands at 2,297.

With five more deaths, Virudhunagar district registered 90 fatalities. It recorded 286 fresh cases, taking the total to 8,151. However, the number of patients who went home on a single day crossed the four-digit mark with 1,084 discharges, taking the total to 6,041. There are 2,020 active cases.

Theni recorded 327 cases which took the tally to 5,355, and 299 patients were discharged. Dindigul had 81 cases, taking the total to 2,893, and there were 44 discharges. Ramanathapuram accounted for 38 cases, taking the tally to 3,293, and 86 were discharged. Sivaganga had 61 cases, raising the total to 2,426, and 85 were discharged while the total number of patients discharged stands at 1,957.

While adding 800 COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, the southern districts witnessed the loss of 17 lives.

Thoothukudi recorded 243 cases, taking the total to 7,350 and the number of active cases to 2,119 after 337 patients were discharged. One patient, Deputy Inspector of Schools M. Dharmarajan, 48, died.

Kanniyakumari recorded 198 cases, taking the tally to 4,891 and the number of active cases to 2,008 as 188 patients were discharged. Six patients lost their lives.

With 181 new cases and six deaths, Tirunelveli’s active cases tally increased to 2,281 and the total so far to 5,393.

Tenkasi had 178 new cases that jacked up its tally to 2,210 and active cases to 1,014. While 187 were discharged, four succumbed.