Gram sabha meeting to discuss evils of drugs

Gram Sabha meetings to be held in all the 450 village panchayats in this district on Monday would encourage the local people to alert the police about persons who supply tobacco, liquor and narcotics substances to the people below 18 years of age.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that all village panchayats in the 11 blocks would hold gram sabha meetings on the occasion of Independence Day.

The focus of this gram sabha meeting would be to eradicate drugs and retrieve those youths who addicted to drugs. Those who have given up their addiction to drugs should take out campaign among the youths about the social evils of drugs.

Parents and teachers should keep a tab on the children and create awareness of the drug menace.

The villagers would discuss the details of general funds accounts for the period of April 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022. People would be told to make judicious use of water and follow dengue preventive measures and plastic eradication measures.

The villagers would be told to prevent child marriage, child labourers and sexual violence against children.

Similarly, the villagers would discuss torture of orphans, destitute children and would be advised to alert Childline over 1098. The villages should erect boards with toll-free numbers to create awareness of child protection committees at village level. The people would be sensitised to the need for those panels to meet once in three months in all the 450 panchayats.

The meeting would discuss the issue of children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19 and take steps for submitting applications along with required documents to help them get assistance from the Government.