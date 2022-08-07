Madurai

Handloom expo and sale inaugurated

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, at the inauguration of exhibition-cum-sale of handloom products in Virudhunagar on Sunday.
Special Correspondent Virudhunagar August 07, 2022 20:21 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:21 IST

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy on Sunday inaugurated a handloom exhibition and sale on the Collectorate premises on the occasion of 8th National Handlooms Day.

The National Handlooms Day is being observed on August 7 to mark the commencement of Swadeshi movement in 1905 as part of Indian National freedom struggle and to encourage domestic products.

At the two-day expo, saris of different varieties, artificial silk sarees, handloom dhoties, towels, bedsheets were on sale at the exhibition. Customers would be given a 20% discount on all these goods.

The Collector appealed to the people to buy handloom products in order to encourage handloom weavers.

He also gave away pension orders for 10 weavers and loan assistance under Mudra scheme to 10 weavers on the occasion.

Assistant Director (Handlooms), Raghunath, was present

