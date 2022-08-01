Seeding of Aadhaar number with voter id card begins

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy hands over a form for seeding Aadhaar card with voter identity card in Virudhunagar on Monday.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy on Monday launched seeding of Aadhaar card with voter identity card.

At an all-party meeting held here, Mr. Meghanath linked his Aadhaar card with his voter identity card.

The Collector appealed to the political parties to create awareness of this exercise among the voters.

The Collector said that the exercise was to ensure the identity of each of the voter in the electoral roll. This exercise would prevent duplication of name of the same voter in more than one place in the same Assembly constituency or different Assembly constituencies.

Voters can link Aadhaar number with their voter identity card through the https://www.nvspi/ or through voters helpline app.

Besides, the booth-level officers would issue Form 6B to the voters for seeding Aadhaar card with EPIC and fetch the Aadhaar details from the voter during their door-to-door visit.

The voters can also visit the voter registration office or voter help desk or e-service centre for the same.

The Collector said that the details of Aadhaar number would not be in public domain and confidentiality would be maintained.

Those who do not have Aadhaar card can give any of the 11 identity card like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme identity card, Passbook with photograph issued by banks and post offices, Medical Insurance Card issued by Department of Labour, driving licence.

Besides, the voters can give details of PAN card, Smart Card issued by National Population Registration issued by Office of Registrar General, Indian Passport, pension document with photograph, identity cards of MLAs, MPs, identity card issued by State, Centre and public sector units and unique identity card issued by Ministry of Social Welfare and Skill Development.

Besides, the Election Commission has introduced four base dates -- January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 -- for youths completing 18 years for inclusion of their names in the voter list.

The youths need not wait till they complete 18 years of age to submit their applications seeking inclusion of their name, but can do even on completion of 17 years. Based on their date of birth, the applications would be considered every quarterly for inclusion.

The next summary revision of electoral rolls 2023 would be done with the qualifying date as October 1.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Sub-Collector (Sivakasi) M. Birathiviraj, Personal Assistant (General) Kalimuthu, and Special Tahsildar (Elections) Mariselvi and other officials were present.