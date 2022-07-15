Birth anniversary of Kamaraj celebrated

Over 4,600 boys from different schools paid homage to former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj by dressing themselves in the leader’s style in Virudhunagar on Friday.

Over 4,500 students of various schools under KVS Management came together to pay respect to former Chief Minister, K. Kamaraj, by dressing in the leader's style -- in white shirt and white dhoti on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary on Friday.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy took part in the event.

A total of 4,656 boys from different schools also wore face masks with a photograph of the late leader, who had been pioneer in establishing schools across the State and encouraging poor students to take up education by introducing free noonmeal scheme. The students also took a vow to uphold the ideologies of Kamaraj. They also took out a procession through the main thoroughfare of the town.

Earlier, Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, along with the Virudhunagar Collector and Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, paid respect to Kamaraj, who was former municipal chairperson of Virudhunagar, at his manimandapam.

Former Minister, K.T. Rajendra Bhalaji, Congress district president, Sreeraja Chokkar, Bharatiya Janata Party district secretary, Pandurengan, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader, Thilagabama, were among those who paid respects to the statue of Kamaraj in the town.

Nadar Mahajana Sangam general secretary, Karikolraj, paid respect to the leader with notebooks.