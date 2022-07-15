Another daylight robbery in Virudhunagar

A school headmistress at Maththinaickenpatti was robbed of 10 sovereigns of gold chain by an unidentified masked man at Valluvan Nagar under Soolakkarai police station limits on Thursday evening.

The police said that the 52-year-old woman was walking towards her house in Valluvan Nagar near ITI Quarters when she felt some motorbike was coming behind her.

When she looked back, she found a man hurriedly walking towards her after getting off from a motorbike.

As she paced up, the man pounced on her and brandished a knife. He threatened her to part with her gold chain failing which he would stab her.

Even as the woman resisted, the man forcibly yanked the chain.

As the woman managed to hold on to part of it, the man again tried to snatch it. By then, the woman pulled out his mask. However, the man snatched the other half of the gold chain and fled in the bike rode by another person.

Only on Tuesday, a woman was robbed off five sovereigns of gold chain under Soolakkarai police station limits by two motorbike-borne robbers.