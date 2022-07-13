Terracotta humped bull figurine found at Vembakottai

A terracotta humped bull figurine was found at Vembakottai archaeological site in the district on Wednesday.

The new finding reflected that bulls were part of life of ancient Tamils.

Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology began excavation on the mound along the left bank of Vaippar river near Sattur in March 2022.

Since then, over 2,000 terracotta, glass and ivory artefacts had been found here, said the Arachaeological Site Director P. Baskar. The first phase of excavation will go on till September.