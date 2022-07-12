DMK wins both seats of town panchayats in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has won both the wards of town panchayats that went for casual election to fill vacant seats in urban and rural local bodies held on Saturday.

The party candidate, V.K. Shantharam, party town secretary, has won from ward 7 of W. Pudupatti town panchayat. Similarly, DMK candidate, R. Santhanaselvi, has won the election to ward 2 of Watrap town panchayat.

Mr. Shantharam secured 114 votes and defeated an independent candidate S. Muthurani who got only 37 votes. Other independent, M. Chappanimuthu got only 6 votes.

In Watrap, Ms. Santhanaselvi got 311 votes and defeated Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate, M. Palanisamy, who got only 87 votes in a multi-cornered contest, in which all the six candidates who contested the election lost their deposits.

Similarly, the post of councillor of ward 25 of Sivakasi panchayat union too has gone in favour of the DMK. Its candidate, K. Chinnathambi, has won the election by securing 2,680 votes (81.68%). All other three candidates lost their deposits.

N. Rajamanickam has won as the president of Kalloorani panchayat in Tiruchuli panchayat union. Other winners of president of village panchayats are V. Azhaguthai (Azhagapuri) and S. Meenkakshi (Valaiyapatti), both in Virudhunagar panchayat union.

Out of the 19 posts of members of village panchayats, 14 posts were elected unopposed and election was held for five posts.

Winners

N. Annammal (Paralachi village panchayat ward 5); K. Rajaram (Venkateshwarapuram, ward 5); R. Mahalakshmi (Mallipudur; ward 2); M.M. Tiruvarangam (Kovilankulam ward 9); P. Rajasekaran (Kurunthamadam ward 1); B. Saranya (Malaipatti ward 3).

M. Sathana (Suklanatham ward 1), M. Muthalagu (Thummakundu ward 3); N. Syed Kattuva (Pudupatti ward 3); M. Gurusamy (Vachchkarapatti ward 8); N. Meenakshi (Aviyur ward 9); M. Rajesh (Alamarathupatti ward 6); S. Rajeshwari (Kallamanaickanpatti ward 3); V. Kavitha (Panaiyadipatti ward 1). All these members were elected unopposed.

Others elected after contest

B. Shanmugalakshmi (Korukampatti ward 4), C. Chandramohan (Palayampatti ward 3); M. Muthukrishnan (Azhagiyanallur ward 7); R. Sakthivel (Pallapatti ward 10) and P. Manimuthu (Kommagiyapuram ward 4).

Sivanganga

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK has won the post of councillor of ward 13 of Ilayangudi town panchayat in Sivaganga district. This is the only urban local body post that went for the election.

Its candidate P.A. Najeemudeen won by garnering 59.58% of total votes defeating all four independent candidates.

Election to the post of councillor of ward 8 in Kanadukathan town panchayat could not be held due to lack of valid nomination.