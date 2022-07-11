New hospital buildings worth Rs. 4.39 crore inaugurated in Virudhunagar district

Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurate various new hospital buildings in Virudhunagar on Monday.

Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday inaugurated various new hospital buildings worth Rs. 4.39 crore.

Among them were six health sub-centres at a cost of Rs. 1.30 crore in Virudhunagar Health Unit District and 12 health sub-centres at a cost of Rs. 2.78 crore under Sivakasi HUD and a liquid medical oxygen unit at a cost of Rs. 31 lakh in Aruppukottai Government Hospital.

Emergency COVID response package ward and Adolescent friendly health clinice peer education training programme were also inaugurated on the occasion of World Population Day.

Mr. Subramanian said that the birth rate, miscarriage rate, infant mortality rate, were lower in Tamil Nadu than the national average.

The rate of family planning being done after two children for couple was highest at 78% in Tamil Nadu. "Tamil Nadu was pioneer in all medical parameters across the country," the Health Minister said.

The Health Minister said that Accident and Emergency Care Initiative Ward in Sattur Government Hospital at a cost of Rs. 2.33 crore, new buildings for block-level public health units at Mallankinaru, M. Pudupatti, Cunnoor, Thayilapatti, Pandalgudi and Narikudi at a cost of Rs. 40 crore and new buildings for seven helath sub-centres at a cost of Rs. 2.27 crore and new infrastructure for other health units at a cost of Rs. 18.19 crore were being constructed in Virudhunagar district.

Earlier, the Ministers distributed prizes and certificates to the participants of various competitions held in connection with World Population Day. They also administered a pledge to the officials and nursing students on the occasion.

Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, Ramanathapuram MP, K. Navas Kani, MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan, A.R.R. Raghuraman, Sivakasi Mayor, Sangeetha Inbam, Director of Medical Education, Narayana Babu, Director Public Health, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director (Family Welfare), V.P. Harisundari, Dean, Virudhunagar Government Medical College, J. Sangumani, were among those who were present.