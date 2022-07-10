‘Use video-calling facility to air grievances with Virudhunagar SP’

People can call SP between 12 noon and 1 p.m.

Virudhunagar People from Virudhunagar district who want to air their grievances to Virudhunagar District Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, can do it through video call using their mobile phones or computer.

In a statement, Virudhunagar SP said that the new facility has been introduced as per the instruction of the Chief Minister in order to spare the people from travelling long distances and to cut on waiting time to meet the officers.

People can talk to the SP through video call between 12 noon and 1 p.m. on Monday.

For this, the user has to down load Cisco Webex app from Google Play Store in their Android mobile phone. They should go to the link https://spvirudhunagar.webex.com/meet/tnspvirudhunagar and make the video call using the meeting id: 25114865175. They can use the same link and meeting id from their computers/laptops also.