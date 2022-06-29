Two held for attacking woman

Two accused, Karuppasamy and Sonaimuthu, on Tuesday inflicted cut injuries on a woman after they came out of jail on bail for having physically harassed her a few days back.

According to police, the accused used to harass the woman living in the locality for some time. After they physically harassed her on June 4, the woman lodged a complaint with the Mallankinaru police after which the police arrested them.

They were remanded in judicial custody.

Upon coming out of jail on bail, the accused again harassed her. They inflicted cut injuries on her back and on her hand.

The victim was admitted to the Virudhungar Government Medical College Hospital.

Mallankinaru police have booked the accused for verbally abusing the woman, attacking her, and for criminal intimidation. They were also booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.