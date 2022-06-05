Mass tree plantation taken up

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inspects a nursery set up at Kattangudi panchayat near Aruppukottai on Sunday.

Mass tree plantation, setting up of nursery for saplings and desilting of a waterbody marked the World Environment Day in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

A mass tree plantation was taken up at Thulukkankulam panchyat in Kariyapatti panchayat union under "Greenery dawn" on 20 acres of land.

A total of 1,025 timber trees, 720 fruit-bearing trees, 7,500 causurina, 570 palmyra saplings, and 900 saplings under miyawaki plantation were taken up at a cost of ₹ 49 lakh.

Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, who participated in the plantation programme, said that setting up of nursery farm and fencing works were taken up at a cost of ₹ 30.40 lakh.

Besides, a vermi-composte shed and and water tanks for cattle were also set up at a cost of ₹ 2.50 lakh.

Mr. Meghanath said that after taking up miyawaki plantation in 67 places under "greenery dawn" programme in which 48,230 saplings were planted in 2021-2022, the district administration would take up similar project at 100 places identified as barren land. It would conserve soil and water resources and bring more rain to the district.

The Collector also inaugurated desilting of Sevalkanmai in Aruppukottai block and Thulukkankulam panchayat tank in Kariyapatti block under Kalaignar All Villages Integrated Agricultural Development programme.

Such schemes would mitigate the adverse impact of climate change ad provide a clean environment, the Collector said.

Besides, setting up of nurseries in all 11 blocks, the district admnistration has planned to desilt 30 minor irrigation tanks, 7 ooranies and two supply channels.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Thilagavathi, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer, Kalyanakumar, Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector, Sankar S. Narayanan, were among those who were present.