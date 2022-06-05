NEERI’s emission testing lab for green crackers to be set up in Sivakasi

Fireworks manufacturers along with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will soon set up an emission testing laboratory for green fireworks products here.

The laboratory would come up at a cost of ₹ 7.50 crore -- ₹ 4.50 crore contribution by Central Government and ₹ 3 crore by manufacturers.

“We have bought five acres of land near Peranaickkenpatti on Sivakasi-Vembakottai Road for this purpose,” president of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association (TANFAMA), president P. Ganesan, told The Hindu.

At present, the manufacturers were finding it difficult to send their products to NEERI’s laboratory in Nagpur for conducting emission test.

“Already around 800 units have entered into agreement with NEERI for producing green crackers and every unit is sending multiple products for testing,” he said.

Stating that NEERI has got only two chambers for testing fireworks products, Mr. Ganesan said that the facility had the limitation in conducting test for only four products a day. Hence, there was delay in certification of the fireworks products.

“We have proposed to set up 10 chambers in Sivakasi, so that 20 products can be tested each day,” Mr. Ganesan said.

Till then, in order to help the manufacturers, NEERI along with TANFAMA has proposed to create a facility of lifting samples from the manufacturers at Sivakasi every week for sending them to Nagpur.

Meanwhile, TANFAMA has organised a camp for signing memorandum of understanding with fireworks units in Sivakasi on June 9 at TANFAMA office building.

A team of nine scientists from NEERI would be present at the camp.

Stating that manufacturing of green crackers has been made mandatory by the Supreme Court for which NEERI has come up with formulae, Mr. Ganesan said that a facilitation centre for signing memorandum of understanding with NEERI would be set up at TANFAMA office.

The Central Government has also sanctioned ₹ 7.50 crore for setting up a laboratory for testing chemical characteristics in Sivakasi, he added.