394 applications received for Mudra loan

A total of 394 applications seeking loan to the tune of ₹ 8.37 crore under Mudra loan scheme were received during a special loan mela held in the district on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, entrepreneurs can get loan from ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 10 lakh without a collateral security.

A total of 272 branches of 26 banks took part in the mela held in 11 blocks, a statement said.

More women entrepreneurs and members of self-help groups for women took part in the mela where they could choose the bank of their choice to get the loans.