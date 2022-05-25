Madurai

394 applications received for Mudra loan

A total of 394 applications seeking loan to the tune of ₹ 8.37 crore under Mudra loan scheme were received during a special loan mela held in the district on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, entrepreneurs can get loan from ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 10 lakh without a collateral security.

A total of 272 branches of 26 banks took part in the mela held in 11 blocks, a statement said.

More women entrepreneurs and members of self-help groups for women took part in the mela where they could choose the bank of their choice to get the loans.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2022 9:10:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/virudhunagar/article65460656.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY