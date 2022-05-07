Collectors release booklets on DMK government’s achievements

Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat (second from left) releases a booklet on the achievements of DMK government at the Collectorate in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Collector J Meganatha Reddy released a booklet on achievements by departments over the last one year. Marking the first year in office of the DMK government, the officials said that programmes from the Education Department, Health and Family Department among others had benefited the masses.

The Illam Thedi Kalvi was a runaway success in Virudhunagar district as the Collector himself interacted with the students by reaching out to their campuses. In all, there were 3,695 centres in which 3,658 volunteers who handled sessions for 72,044 students.

The ‘ Coffee with Collector’ too gave a fillip to the student community in Virudhunagar district as they were given the much-needed motivation. The district administration had conducted ‘ Pasumai Vidiyal” programme and Udayam scheme for the differently abled students et al.

The first copy was received by DRO R. Managal Ramasubramanian. Superintendent of Police Manohar, Project Director District Rural Development Agency P Thilakavathi and others also participated.

Earlier on May 6, the Collector had taken the press on a tour to some of the government schools, including to Meeasalur where the Illam Thedi Kalvi programme was under way, a press release said.

THENI

Collector K V Muralidharan released the booklet at a function held in the Collectorate. The first copy was received by DRO T Subramanian in the presence of MLAs Cumbum N Ramakrishnan and A Maharajan.

In a press conference, the Collector said that the district administration had meticulously followed the petitions under the CM’s special programme and settled 95% of them. Under the Department of Cooperatives, they had returned gold jewels to 39,283 beneficiaries since the announcement was made by the government last year.

The sustained efforts by the officials had resulted in maintaining the COVID-19 at zero level for over a month and hoped to continue to have a clean environment. The price reduction of ₹ 3 per litre of milk by the Aavin had helped at least 23,000 more consumers to buy Aavin milk, Mr Muralidharan said.

SIVAGANGA

Releasing it, Sivaganga Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy told reporters that apart from containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the free travel of women passengers in government buses and the return of gold jewels to the beneficiaries received an overwhelming response from the masses.

The first copy was received by DRO P Manivannan. Project Director A R Sivaraman, Joint Registrar Cooperatives Jeenu, RDO M. Muthukaluvan, JD Agriculture K Venkatraman and others participated.

The Collector said that under the Kalaignarin Anaithu Grama Orgunkinaintha Velaan Valarchi Thittam, special camps would be conducted in 62 village panchayats beginning May 10 to June 7. He appealed to the people to submit petitions with regard to desilting of tanks and others with the respective authorities.

RAMANATHAPURAM

Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat told reporters that 3,67,759 people had benefited through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam in Ramanathapuram district. Releasing the souvenir in the presence of senior revenue officials and SP E Karthik among others, he further said that the district administration had given away the special financial assistance of ₹ 4000 each to 3,77,841 family cardholders (rice), which added up ₹ 151.13 crore.

This, he said, was helpful to the needy people during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdown had forced the workforce to remain indoors. The government’s timely intervention helped them to access essential goods, the Collector added.