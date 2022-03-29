Virudhunagar sex scandal: 7-day police custody of 4 accused granted

March 29, 2022 21:10 IST

A Special Court on Tuesday granted seven days police custody for four accused in the Virudhunagar sex scandal case.

Additional District Judge, Srivilliputtur, B.C. Gopinath, who holds additional charge of Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases, ordered for the custody as sought by the Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department.

The Investigating Officer, S.S. Vinothini, took custody of the four out of the eight accused, who were produced in the court, and took them to CB-CID office in Virudhunagar.

The investigating agency has been instructed to produce them before the court on April 4.

The case pertains to sexual abuse of a 22-year-old woman by her lover, M. Hariharan, who had made a video clip of their physical relationship. Besides, him, his friends, totally eight, including four juveniles, raped her repeatedly since August 2021 by threatening her of uploading the video clip in the social media.

Virudhunagar police had been arrested and booked them under various Sections of Indian Penal Code for rape, outraging modesty of a woman, and under the provisions of Information Technology Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Subsequently, the State Government transferred the case to CB-CID.