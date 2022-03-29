Diabetic foot clinic opened at Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran at the newly-constructed operation theatre at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

March 29, 2022 21:07 IST

A new diabetic foot clinic, operation theatres and an echo-cardiogram were inaugurated at the Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran inaugurated the new facilities in the presence of Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, and Virudhunagar MLA, A.R.R. Srinivasan.

The Minister inaugurated a Biothesiometer that helps assessment of vibration thresholds to measure diabetic peripheral neuropathy and a hand-held doppler scanner.

"The two equipment will help diabetic patients realise the foot-related problems they are prone to and get early treatment which could even save their foot/leg from amputation," said Dean J. Sangumani.

Besides, the Minister inaugurated ₹ 21.25-lakh worth echocardiogram and two operation theatres constructed at a cost of ₹ 2 crore, at the Maternity and Child Health Care block.