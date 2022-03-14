Divisional-level dak adalat on March 18

The Department of Posts will conduct a divisional-level dak adalat at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Virudhunagar division in Virudhunagar at 11 a.m. on March 18. Postal customers having grievances may send their complaints on or before March 15.

The purpose of the meeting is to bring the grievance to the notice of the department in order to settle the issues. All types of grievances related to postal services like mails, counter services, money orders, savings bank, postal life insurance will be entertained.

Any suggestions to improve the services are also invited. The customers can attend the adalat in person on March 18 at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Virudhunagar Division, said a press release.