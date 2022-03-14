Deworming tablets distributed to children

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy distributes de-worming tablets to school students in Virudhunagar on Monday.

Virudhunagar Distribution of de-worming tablets to 5.65 lakh children in the age group of 1 to 19 years in Virudhunagar district began on Monday.

The children infected with intestinal worms face anemia and also malnutrition. The deworming tablets given twice a year will make them healthy.

Inaugurating the distribution of tablets at the Governemnt Higher Secondary School at Soolakkarai here on Monday, the Collector, Ja. Meghanath Reddy, said that children living in areas lacking proper hygienic condition face this problem.

The Collector appealed to the people to keep their surroundings neat and clean and also develop clean habits to maintain healthy body.

The Deputy Director (Health Services), Sivakasi and Virudhunagar, N. Kalusivalingam said that the intestitional worms would take away all the nutrition thereby lead to weight loss among the children.

"Failure to wash hands properly and also barefoot waling leads to this problem," he added.

BEsides all school children, first year college students are given the tablets. The students have been advised to take the chewable tablets after lunch.

All the 5,65,343 children would be covered till March 19.

District Chief Educational Officer, A. Gnanagowri, Project Officer (District Integrated Child Welfare Officer), Rajam, and school Assistant Headmaster, Vasuki, were present.