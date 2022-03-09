Virudhunagar district gets 100th special toilet for differently abled

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy interacts with a differently abled girl child for whom a special toilet was constructed by the district administration with CSR funds near Virudhunagar.

Virudhunagar district adminsitration has built 100 special toilets for differently-abled persons in the district in the last seven months.

An innovative project of the distrit, the administration has made use of funds from Mineral Foundation Trust -- a portion of the proceeds from the revenue earned through mining and from generous donations under corporate social responsibility.

The Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, who realised the problems of severely -affected differently-abled persons in their mobility during a regular petition day, thought of giving them a big relief by way of constructing disabled-friendly toilets.

"The problem for differently-abled women without toilets is more than one. For those who do not have individual toilet at home, the women need to be accompanied by someone to go out in search of toilets or to some open place for open defecation," the Collector said.

Such women's safety also becomes a big issue. BEsides, accessing toilets during night times will become an uphill task, he added.

"Considering all these issues, we came up with the idea of cosntruction special toilets in the vacant land in their house premises with spacious room, ramp, western commode and railings for safe and easy access," Mr. Meghanath said.

When the Government funds were not sufficient as each special toilet costing around ₹ 35,000, the Collector sought the help from the corporates.

The administration gave preference to differently-abled school children and other women.

"The toilets were more for ensuring self-respect and upholding the individual's dignity," Mr. Meghanath said.

The administration has planned to construct 100 more toilets during the next fiscal.