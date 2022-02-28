All 7 AIADMK councilors-elect of Sundarapandiam town join DMK

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that was dependent on the lone Communist Party of India councillor-elect for a simple majority in the 15-member Sundarapandiam town panchayat has got full majority with all seven AIADMK candidates switching side.

This was the only urban local body out of the 15 local bodies in Virudhunagar district where DMK did not have majority on its own as the DMK and its arch rival AIADMK had got seven seats each and one seat went to DMK’s ally Communist Party of India.

However, in a sudden development all the seven AIADMK councilors-elect have switched over to the Opposition camp.

The seven AIADMK members, including R. Sity Babu, who was touted to be the AIADMK’s chairperson candidate, and his sister, S. Krishnaveni, joined the DMK in the presence of Revenue Minister and party district secretary, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, on Saturday night.

“Of course, we had fought against DMK. But, now we realise that we cannot do anything good for the voters if we sit in the Opposition in the local body and hence joined the DMK,” said Mr. Babu.

Stating that his family was traditionally with the DMK, he claimed that he and his sister had joined the AIADMK due to the local politics within the DMK.

Meanwhile, 10 out of the 11 AIADMK councillors-elect of Sivakasi Corporation were camping outside Sivakasi for the last few days. While the rumour mill had it that the AIADMK members, including the party’s town secretary, Pon. Sakthivel, were trying to join the DMK, Mr. Sakthivel claimed they were on a pilgrimage to temples.