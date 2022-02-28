Ration rice seized

Civil Supplies – Criminal Investigation Department has seized 20 tonnes of ration rice and five tonnes of wheat illegally hoarded in a godown here on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of CS-CID raided the godown in Karuppasamy Nagar where bags of rice and wheat were being loaded into a truck for smuggling to Coimbatore. The godown, belonging to Mariappan was rented out to Sasikumar of Madurai.

The sleuths arrested five persons from various districts, including from Virudhunagar and Coimbatore. The source of the huge quantity of ration rice at the godown is under investigation.