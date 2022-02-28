AIADMK cadres stage a demonstration in Virudhunagar on Monday.

February 28, 2022 20:50 IST

Challenges are not new to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and it has the history of bouncing back overcoming all the odds, said former Minister and party’s Virudhunagar west district secretary K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

He was addressing a demonstration organised by the party to protest against the arrest of former Minister D. Jayakumar and ‘foisting’ cases against AIADMK leaders, here on Monday.

Mr. Bhalaji said that the AIADMK had seen worst defeats in its existence in the last few decades, but the party had bounced back every time.

He recalled that the AIADMK had lost its deposit in the Pennagaram and Tirumangalam Assembly constituency by-elections. It had badly lost in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats (including Puducherry). However, the party, led by its then general secretary Jayalalithaa recaptured power in the State, he said.

The party managed to win only four seats in 1996 Assembly elections but it won the Parliamentary elections with a big victory that decided on the Prime Ministerial candidate.

“For the AIADMK, victory and defeat are the same. The ruling party could have got a result in their favour in the urban local bodies. But, it need not continue in the next elections,” he said.

Stating that the AIADMK has the distinction of having ruled the State for two consecutive terms, he said that party despite facing a defeat has kept its vote base intact, Mr. Bhalaji said.

The party former MP T. Radhakrishnan, former MLAs M.S.R. Rajavarman, M. Chandra Prabha, R.T. Inbatamilan were among those who took part in the protest.