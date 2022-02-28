Medical students told to have compassion for patients

R. Ponni, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai, and J. Sangumani, Dean, distribute copies of Tirukkural to first year MBBS students at Virudhunagar Government Medical College on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai, R. Ponni has appealed to the young medical students to work hard and develop empathy and compassion for patients.

Addressing the first year MBBS students of Virudhunagar Government Medical College on the occasion of “White Coat Ceremony”, Ms. Ponni said that the students had earned their white coats through sheer dedication and hard work.

“No one has given you these coats, but you have earned them,” he said.

Appreciating the parents for their great contribution in helping their children realise their dreams, she said that the students should continue with their hard work.

Advising them to develop compassion and dedication, she said they should prepare themselves to serve the humanity.

Ms. Ponni said that the students should have good communication skill to interact with the patients adding that good words would give a solace to the patients.

Speaking at the ceremony for induction of the first batch of students, Dean J. Sangumani said that the white coat represented simplicity, purity and service mind.

Medical Superintendent Maheswaran, Deputy Medical Superintendent Anbuvel and Vice-Principal Anitha Mohan were present.