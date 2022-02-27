91.4% children vaccinated in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district has achieved 91.4% vaccination under the pulse polio vaccination camp held across the district on Sunday.

Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, inaugurated the camp at the Urban Primary Health Centre near Mariamman temple.

According to health officials, out of the 1,55,200 children in the age group of 0 to 5 years, a total of 1,41,956 children were administered the oral drops at 1,168 camps.

Mobile teams were also deployed to cover railway stations, bus stands, temples, crowded places, temporary shelters of migrant workers and nomadic communities.

“This is a good coverage on day one and we will conduct intensive door-to-door inspection for the next two days to cover the left-out children,” said Deputy Director of Health Services, Sivakasi, N. Kalusivalingam.

Village Health Nurses will be visiting the houses and mark ‘X’ in the houses where they need to confirm that every eligible child in the house had taken the polio vaccine.

Those houses where the confirmation is completed would be marked ‘P’, he said.

Stating that the left little finger of the vaccinated children have been marked with indelible ink, Dr. Kalusivalingam, who also holds additional charge of DDHS, Virudhunagar, said that till all the children are covered, the door-to-door inspection of the houses of left-out children will continue for at least a week.