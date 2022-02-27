Elderly man attacked, gold jewellery robbed

In a daylight robbery, an unidentified person attacked S. Birla Sekaran (72) here and snatched eight sovereigns of gold jewellery here on Saturday.

The police said that the victim, who had earlier worked in Singapore, has been running a marriage hall in Pethanatchi Nagar.

A youth had come to his marriage hall on Friday and claimed that he wanted to book the hall for a function for his daughter.

He returned on Saturday and took Sekaran to the first floor for inspecting the facilities available there.

While complaining that the rest rooms were not maintained properly, he suddenly hit on his head following which the victim sustained bleeding injury.

Even as the elderly man was shocked over the unexpected attack, the accused removed his gold chain and fled away on the motorbike parked outside the marriage hall.

The man was rushed to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Virudhunagar rural police have booked a case and are on the lookout for the accused.