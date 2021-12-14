Assistance given to 2,078 SHGs

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy on Tuesday distributed ₹ 105.05 crore by way of financial assistance through banks to 2,078 self-help groups for women.

Along with the MLAs, A.R.R.Srinivasan and S. Thangapandian, he gave away assistance worth ₹ 75,000 each to five SHGs for women from Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camps.

The Collector said that the assistance was being given to the SHGs through Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women for social and economic empowerment of women through education, employment, economic development and self-reliance. The corporation was implementing its programmes through Tamil Nadu STate Rural Livelihoods Mission and Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Mission.

Stating that former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, formed the SHGs first in Dharmapuri in the country in 1989, the SHGs were given proper training and provided bank assistance for them to take up income generation activities for their socio-economic empowerment. A total of ₹ 104.79 crore was given to 1,910 SHGs and ₹ 14.30 lakh to 143 roadside vendors under Prime Minister's Self-Reliant India Scheme and ₹11.25 lakh to 25 SHGs under Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project.

District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihoods Mission, Project Director, Deivendran, District Lead Bank Manager, Pandiselvan, were present.