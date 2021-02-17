Virudhunagar to have 489 additional polling booths

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district will have an additional 489 polling booths after the Election Commission ordered to divide all polling booths that had more than 1,050 voters.

At an all-party meeting chaired by Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, to discuss the formation of additional booths, the representatives of political parties were told that earlier the Election Commission had proposed to confine only 1,000 voters in each booth.

However, now each booth could have up to 1,050 voters.

Out of the 1,881 booths already available in the district, 489 booths had more than 1,050 voters.

With this, the total number of polling booths in the district will go up to 2,370.

While 32 booths will have to be shifted to nearby schools, the remaining 457 booths will be accommodated in the same polling locations.

Most of the additional booths will be housed within 500 metres from the old booths.

Virudhunagar District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sub-Collector (Sivakasi), C. Dinesh Kumar, were present at the meeting.