Virudhunagar to have 489 additional polling booths

Virudhunagar district will have an additional 489 polling booths after the Election Commission ordered to divide all polling booths that had more than 1,050 voters.
At an all-party meeting chaired by Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, to discuss the formation of additional booths, the representatives of political parties were told that earlier the Election Commission had proposed to confine only 1,000 voters in each booth.
However, now each booth could have up to 1,050 voters.
Out of the 1,881 booths already available in the district, 489 booths had more than 1,050 voters.
With this, the total number of polling booths in the district will go up to 2,370.
While 32 booths will have to be shifted to nearby schools, the remaining 457 booths will be accommodated in the same polling locations.
Most of the additional booths will be housed within 500 metres from the old booths.
Virudhunagar District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sub-Collector (Sivakasi), C. Dinesh Kumar, were present at the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath