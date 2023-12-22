Virudhunagar to get drinking water from Vaigai dam

December 22, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THENI

Following sufficient storage in Vaigai dam, the Tamil Nadu government has announced release of water for drinking purposes for Virudhunagar for 10 days.

According to PWD officials, since the water level in the reservoir was at 69.59 feet (maximum level 71 ft). Hence, it has been decided to release water for the next 10 days through Kiruthumal river.

Also, the officials said that water for the single crop area in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Madurai and the old ayacutdars would be provided as per the norms.

Giving the break-up, the officials said that Virudhunagar would get 800 cusecs for drinking water, and Madurai and other districts would get 1,130 cusecs for irrigation. In total, 2,560 cusecs would be discharged from the reservoir in phases.

Officials said that depending on more inflow, water would be discharged for drinking and irrigation purposes.