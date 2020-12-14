Virudhunagar to get 60 mini clinics in three months

‘This will help patients get treatment nearer to their homes’

district has planned to set up 20 Amma mini-clinics in the few days and this would reduce travel time and distance for the rural populace to get free medical treatment and medicines.

“We have identified the spots based on the demand for healthcare facilities put forth by the people and political parties,” said Deputy Director of Health (Sivakasi), S. Ram Ganesh.

However, at least 60 Amma mini clinics have been planned for the district and they would come up in phases within the next three months.

“Every mini clinic will have a doctor, a nurse and a worker. These clinics will function from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and then from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The doctor will be available six days a week. Since many hospitals are closed on Sundays, we are planning to keep the mini clinics open on Sundays and provide weekly off on Saturdays,” Dr. Ram Ganesh said.

Basic laboratory tests for haemoglobin level, blood sugar, pregnancy test and albumin level in urine can be done here. Besides, blood pressure could be checked.

The mini clinics would be in addition to the 11 Government Hospitals, 58 primary health centres and 245 health sub-centres functioning in the district.

The GHs are located in areas with more than one lakh population, the PHCs are in places with a minimum of 30,000 population. Similarly, the health sub-centres functions in places where the population is above 5,000.

“Mini clinics will cater to areas where the population is less than 5,000. People need not travel more than 2 km for getting healthcare. Besides, patients who need to get regular medicines can get them near their homes,” he added.