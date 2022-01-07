Virudhunagar students have ‘Coffee with Collector’

Meghanath Reddy springs a surprise at camp office

It was a pleasant surprise for a group of government school students from Narikudi and Aruppukottai blocks, who had a free-wheeling session with Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy on Friday.

Thanks to his innovative programme, ‘Coffee with Collector,’in which students who excelled in academics, sports and arts were invited to his camp office here. The meeting was held in an informal set up - in an open space - where students formed a semi-circle around the Collector to have an extempore interaction.

After offering the students coffee and snacks, the Collector interacted with them on their personal life, special talents and the dream for their future. The children were thrilled to have an exclusive meeting with the Collector that went for nearly an hour.

“Joy and thrill were writ large on their faces when they came out of the session,” Chief Educational Officer A. Gnanagowri said. The Collector too was excited to know that every child had tonnes of talent and bubbling with enthusiasm.

A girl student stunned the Collector by singing an extempore folksong on the event. “A big barrier in the minds of rural children about the highest office in the district was broken which gave them inspiration to emulate the Collector,” the CEO said.

Teachers had accompanied the students to the camp office and back home.

The district administration plans to conduct the event once a week.