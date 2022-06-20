Virudhunagar stands second in overall pass percentage in Plus Two

Virudhunagar district has secured second spot among all districts in the State in the overall pass percentage in Plus Two examination 2022 for which the results were declared on Monday.

The district recorded 97.22 pass percentage, which is marginally behind Perambalur district that recorded 97.5..

This is Virudhunagar district's third best result in the last two decades. The district recorded 97.46% in 2014-15 and 97.85% in 2016-17.

Out of 22,208 students (10,438 boys and 11,770 girls), 21,602 students (including 9,987 boys and 11,615) girls passed out from various streams of Plus Two.

As usual, girls outshone the boys with a higher pass percentage. While 98.68% of girls succeeded, 95.68% of boys passed.

The 93 Government higher secondary schools recorded 94.62% pass-outs. A total 102 Government schools were among the 210 schools that had registered centum pass in the Plus Two examination.

However, only 54 out of 80 students or 67.5% of them from schools under Adi-Dravida Welfare Department passed in the Plus Two examination.

According to sources in the Department of Education, the highest number of failures -- 284 -- was reported in English, followed by Physics (254) and Tamil (253). Similarly, 184 students failed in Accountancy, followed by 111 in Chemistry and 101 in Commerce.

An official explained that among the failures, absentees on the examination days formed a good number.

While 16 students failed in all six papers in Plus Two examination, 124 failed in one subject. Students who failed in three subjects numbered 170, four subjects (70) and five subjects (34).

Class X result:

However, Virudhunagar district stood third in the overall pass percentage in 10th public examination, the result of which was published on Monday along with Plus Two results.

Virudhunagar district registered 95.96% of success rate after Kanniyakumari 97.22% and Perambalur 97.15%.

Though the district had registered a lower pass percentage now in comparision to that of 2018-2019 when the Virudhunagar district had recorded 97.93%, it has now climbed up one notch from 4th rank in the State then.

Out of 25,446 students, including 12,678 boys and 12,768 girls, who appeared for the 10th public examination, 24,419 students came out with success. This included 11,905 boys and 12,514 girls. The success rate of boys was 93.90% and that of girls is 98.01%.

Meanwhile 93.51% of students from 181 Government schools in Virudhunagar tasted success in 10th examination.

The highest number of 203 students had secured centum marks in Social Science in 10th examination. This was followed by Science (94), Mathematics (80 and lone student in English. No student had secured 100 marks in Tamil in the 10th class.

Mathematics had proved the toughest paper for the 10th students after 913 failed to get the pass marks. In Social Science 861 students had failed, followed by English 482, Science 474 and Tamil 402.

The number of students who had failed in one paper is 21.. Those who have failed in two subjects is 382, three papers is 337, four papers 196. The number of students who had failed in all five subjects is 91.